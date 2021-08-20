Stories of the Week: August 15 through August 21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A fire Thursday night damaged Country Club Chrysler in Harrison County.

West Virginia University has temporarily reinstated its mask requirements for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Tygart Lake Marina has changed a previous decision to close early this summer following a recent increase in water levels.

Following the increase in coronavirus cases heading into Monday, Gov. Jim Justice stated, “more people will die, that’s all there is to it.”

Gov. Justice has announced a second “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery, which will include prizes like luxury sports cars, free gasoline for 10 years and season tickets to WVU and Marshall sporting events.