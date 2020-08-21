Stories of the Week: August 16 through August 22

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A former Bridgeport High School athlete recently underwent a successful heart transplant operation.

Mountaineer Field will be closed to fans for WVU’s football season opener.

West Virginia has confirmed its first case of a coronavirus-related illness present in children.

Six West Virginia University students will face sanctions after weekend parties held in Morgantown.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the people involved in a fatal collision between an SUV and a motorcycle.

