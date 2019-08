Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Commerce White-tailed deer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Morgantown on Monday.

Senator Bernie Sanders will return to Morgantown on August 26 to host a rally. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

An 11-year-old boy died after an ATV accident in Harrison County.

FATAL ATV ACCIDENT: An 11-year-old boy has died following an ATV accident in Harrison County on Saturday, according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, August 19, 2019

A disease outbreak is affecting white-tailed deer in West Virginia.

WV STATE NEWS: West Virginia is currently experiencing an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in its white-tailed deer herd, according to the Wildlife Resources Section of the West Virginia DNR. Posted by WBOY 12News on Friday, August 23, 2019

Jerry West and his wife, Karen, have made a donation to WVU Medicine Children’s.

DONATION: Karen and Jerry West have made a leadership-level donation to the WVU Medicine children's "Grow Children's" Capital Campaign, according WVU Medicine. Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Students were evacuated from Gilmer County High School after a bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom.