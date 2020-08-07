Stories of the Week: August 2 through August 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Harrison County Commission has voted a second time not to remove a statue of Stonewall Jackson from the courthouse plaza.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirmed three separate coronavirus outbreaks within the past week.

The Marion County Board of Education released its plans for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging gun groups to relocate to the state because of recent attacks on gun rights in the United States.

Some post offices in north central West Virginia are facing the possibility of being closed.