Stories of the Week: August 22 through August 28

Stories Of The Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

WVU Medicine and Mon Health have each announced that they will require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.

An Upshur County man has been arrested on a marijuana cultivation charge.

Interstate 79 was shut down for hours on Friday following an accident involving a tractor trailer that was carrying COVID-19 vaccines.

Registration for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery will run until Oct. 3.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Monongalia County.

