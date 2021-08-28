Stories of the Week: August 22 through August 28

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
WVU Medicine and Mon Health have each announced that they will require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.
An Upshur County man has been arrested on a marijuana cultivation charge.
Interstate 79 was shut down for hours on Friday following an accident involving a tractor trailer that was carrying COVID-19 vaccines.
Registration for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery will run until Oct. 3.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Monongalia County.