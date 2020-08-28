Stories of the Week: August 23 through August 29

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The mayor of Terra Alta has been charged with tampering with an internet connection after being taken into custody during a town council meeting.

Fairmont residents shared their concerns at a city council meeting after a recent comment a council member posted to Facebook.

Randolph County Commission is buying a currently-unused pool, with plans to renovate it for public use.

A man has been charged with animal cruelty in Monongalia County after a video surfaced of a dog being choked.

Two Marion County residents are accused of making moonshine in their home.