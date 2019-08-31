Stories of the Week: August 25 through August 31

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A fire Friday morning damaged a restaurant in Fairmont.

BREAKING: Crews are currently battling a structure fire at the 'Poky Dot' in Fairmont. Posted by WBOY 12News on Friday, August 30, 2019

A second death at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is being investigated as a homicide.

The family of 81-year-old Air Force Veteran George Shaw Sr. has confirmed that Shaw's death is among 11 being probed by… Posted by WBOY 12News on Thursday, August 29, 2019

An Elkins man is accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

SEX CHARGES: A Randolph County man is facing sex charges after he impregnated a 13-year-old girl in his care, according to West Virginia State Police. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

An Upshur County woman is accused of passing out in a car with a young child in the back seat.

ARRESTED: A Buckhannon woman is in police custody after officers found her and another person passed out in a car with a… Posted by WBOY 12News on Friday, August 30, 2019

The West Virginia Black Bears hosted Monongalia County students at a game on Thursday.