Dancers at the 2023 Mountain Spirit Pow Wow. (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Alderson Broaddus University has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The biggest tree in the state of West Virginia is gone after it recently fell.

An Italian restaurant in Clarksburg has ended operations after 44 years in business.

The annual Mountain Spirit Pow Wow was held in Monongalia County.

A concert featuring the Davisson Brothers Band will kick off the Backyard Brawl football game between WVU and Pitt on Sept. 16 at Milan Puskar Stadium.