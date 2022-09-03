Layna Grassi and the rest of the Philip Barbour team on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A code blue was called at North Marion High School when three students suffered “a medical issue.”

An electric battery maker plans to locate a factory in Taylor County.

Dominion Energy West Virginia has officially become Hope Gas, and the change includes new jobs coming to West Virginia.

The opening date for Crumbl Cookies in Morgantown has been pushed back by a week.

A female kicker for Philip Barbour High School’s football team is getting national attention for turning a botched field goal into a touchdown.