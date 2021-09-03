Stories of the Week: August 29 through September 4

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A group of doctors has called on Gov. Jim Justice to institute a statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Justice stated this week, “You don’t need to die, and you don’t need to get sick to make a point,” in reference to not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Davis Health System is the latest hospital to mandate coronavirus vaccines for all employees.

The first winners have been announced in the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

The Clarksburg Eat ‘n Park is set to permanently close later this month.