Stories of the Week: August 30 through September 5

Stories Of The Week

Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered Monongalia County bars to close back down on Wednesday after they briefly reopened.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reporting increased bear activity around the state.

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision that happened Sept. 1 in Harrison County.

A judge sentenced a former Marion County doctor who distributed controlled substances to several women in exchange for sexual favors.

Morgantown City Council approved an emergency ordinance to regulate group gatherings.

