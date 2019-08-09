Stories of the Week: August 4 through August 10

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

An abducted Marion County girl was reunited with her family.

Late August marks the beginning of copperhead season.

A missing pet bird was reunited with its owner in Marion County after it took a trip to Morgantown.

A West Virginia State Police trooper was shot during an incident in Pocahontas County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized counterfeit pills that were heading to West Virginia and two other states.