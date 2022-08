CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Three people were killed Thursday in a plane crash in Marion County.

Public comments are being accepted on work to complete Corridor H.

A new bridge spanning Route 50 to the North View neighborhood of Clarksburg has opened to traffic.

A former IOOF lodge in Elkins has gone up for auction.

An upcoming estate sale in Marion County will benefit a hospice organization.