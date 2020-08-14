Stories of the Week: August 9 through August 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Big 12 Conference released an updated 2020 football schedule, as it still plans to have a season this fall.

New drone technology will help monitor coronavirus symptoms from up to 400 feet away.

A Fairmont City Council member is being criticized for recent social media comments about Democratic vice presidential pick Kamala Harris.

One person was killed Monday after a vehicle hit a produce stand in Monongalia County.

The Randolph County Health Department confirmed coronavirus cases at Davis & Elkins College and the West Virginia Children’s Home.