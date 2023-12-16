CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Monongalia County Schools has received its first electric bus from the GreenPower Motor Company.

An 86-year-old man has graduated from Glenville State University.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reported that buck harvests are down 7.5% from last year.

The Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run in Tucker County is set to open just in time for Christmas.

WVU football players Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop Jr. have both earned First Team All-American recognitions.