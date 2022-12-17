CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Webster County man is accused of shooting six puppies in the head with a pellet gun.

An Upshur County deputy has received a Purple Heart award after being shot in the line of duty during an active shooter situation on Interstate 79.

A K-9 officer with the Barrackville Police Department has received a new protective vest.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new K-9 officer being added to its team.

Work has begun on a new O’Reilly Auto Parts coming to Clarksburg.