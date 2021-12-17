Stories of the Week: December 12 through December 18

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
Lewis County deputies found a pellet gun at Robert L. Bland Middle School, which was placed on lockdown due to a potential threat.
Gov. Justice stated this week that officials are seeing a greater percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients being unvaccinated.
The Salvation Army said so far it has not gotten a $1,000 donation that it has been accustomed to receiving for more than four decades.
In 2021, hunters in West Virginia harvested more than 42,000 antlered deer during the two-week firearm season.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. visited the Meadowbrook Mall to meet with fans and promote his new tour.