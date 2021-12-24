Stories of the Week: December 19 through December 25

Thomas passed away unexpectedly on December 11. (Image: CORE)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A healthcare worker at Ruby Memorial Hospital who recently died donated her organs, saving three lives in the process.

The United Mine Workers of America is urging Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., to reconsider his opposition to President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

A former Doddridge County sheriff and magistrate faces a charge related to the purchase of handguns in 2018.

Drivers in Marion County were surprised to get stopped by the sheriff’s department, only to receive gift cards instead of citations.

A group of daredevils was captured by photographers walking across Seneca Rocks with the moon as a backdrop.

