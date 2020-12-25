Stories of the Week: December 20 through December 26

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice is urging residents to take a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to them.

El Rey in Clarksburg has closed indefinitely after some employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Marion County deputies are looking for a man after a robbery incident at a gas station.

Starport Arcade and Pub has closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it left open the possibility of eventually reopening at a different location.

Mon Health has announced a new partnership with Holiday Inn in Morgantown to help families of patients undergoing treatment at Mon Health Medical Center.