Stories of the Week: December 22 through December 28

Stories Of The Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

An area hospital will offer paid parental leave to all employees starting in 2020.

A coal miner died this week after an incident at a mine in Marshall County.

A Monongah woman has been arrested after Marion County deputies said they found multiple dead and wounded dogs in her home.

Law enforcement arrested an Upshur County man after a multi-county chase on Christmas day.

Waste Management is warning people about the dangers associated with sleeping in dumpsters after incidents involving the homeless population.

