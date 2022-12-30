CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
A Harrison County man has been arrested after police said they found the body of another man at a motel in Fairmont.
Law enforcement impounded a car that deputies said was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights.
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is set to reopen with a new operator, according to the owner of the building and its equipment.
A Jane Lew barbecue joint announced its closure, with the owners of the restaurant retiring.
A Tucker County girl celebrated her first Christmas after going through two heart surgeries this year.