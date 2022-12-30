CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Harrison County man has been arrested after police said they found the body of another man at a motel in Fairmont.

Law enforcement impounded a car that deputies said was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights.

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is set to reopen with a new operator, according to the owner of the building and its equipment.

A Jane Lew barbecue joint announced its closure, with the owners of the restaurant retiring.

A Tucker County girl celebrated her first Christmas after going through two heart surgeries this year.