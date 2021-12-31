Stories of the Week: December 26 through January 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia State Police said they believe human remains found in the Monongahela National Forest may belong to Cassie Sheetz.

In urging residents to get vaccinated, Gov. Justice asked during a press conference whether anyone knew a person who has gotten vaccinated and “has dropped over dead.”

A phishing incident recently affected two hospitals with Mon Health System.

A nurse at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital has received a DAISY Award in recognition of her work.

A new equestrian campground is being developed at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.

