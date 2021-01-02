Stories of the Week: December 27 through January 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice urged residents not to listen to “hocus pocus” related to coronavirus vaccines.

A Facebook post alleges that some WVU Medicine employees broke COVID-19 protocols at a recent holiday party.

Two people are dead following a domestic incident Friday in Bridgeport.

A judge sentenced a woman in Preston County to 100 years in prison related to the 2018 death of a 1-year-old child.

Hobby Lobby is set to take over the current Kroger location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg once the grocery store chain opens its new location down the street.

