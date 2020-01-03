Stories of the Week: December 29 through January 4

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Three veterinary employees have received treatment after being bitten by a rabid kitten in Monongalia County.

The first students to go to college for free in West Virginia through a new grant program just finished up their first semester.

WVU Medicine welcomed its first baby of 2020 on New Year’s Day.

Some Mountaineer fans are upset that the WVU Men’s Basketball game against Kansas is set to air on ESPN+.

Some Morgantown residents have raised concerns about the homeless population in their neighborhood.

