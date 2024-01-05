CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Monongalia County.

Mon Power has completed an 80-acre solar site outside Morgantown.

Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge is sending out free seeds to help residents start their own gardens.

United Hospital Center welcomed its first baby of the new year on Jan. 1.

North Marion’s Landon Frey won Sports Illustrated’s National High School Football Play of the Year for his one-handed catch in the Class AA state championship game.