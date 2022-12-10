Vito’s Pizza in Clarksburg announced it is closing on Dec. 6 (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The West Virginia Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling in a man’s murder conviction in Marion County.

The Justice Department released a report stating the beating death of gangster James “Whitey” Bulger at USP Hazelton in Preston County was the result of management failures, incompetence and flawed policies.

Amid a record budget surplus in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said he is in talks with legislative leaders about giving money back to residents through tax cuts.

Vito’s Pizza & Restaurant in Clarksburg announced it has closed for retirement.

West Virginia State Parks is selling advance tickets for Blackwater Falls State Park’s Sled Run, which is set to open Dec. 23.