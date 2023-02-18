CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Law enforcement made an arrest in the 1985 death of a 13-year-old boy in Preston County.

The appearance of a bright green color in a Harrison County creek caused concern about its cause.

A Sheetz location in Monongalia County has reopened after going through a remodeling project.

After serving as an interim coach, former WVU basketball player Joe Mazzulla has been named the head coach of the Boston Celtics.

A South Harrison boys’ basketball player broke the state record for most three-pointers in one game.