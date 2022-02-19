CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Del. Danielle Walker, D–Monongalia County, has filed a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life related to a message she received that contained a picture of a Ku Klux Klan member.

West Virginia University has updated its mask policy on campus.

The Lewis County Board of Education has discontinued its mask mandate for students in school.

An area farmer detailed how inflation is affecting the profitability of his business.

A Morgantown organization is working to help people struggling with addiction.