Stories of the Week: February 14 through February 20

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice announced he is relaxing some coronavirus-related restrictions in West Virginia.

West Virginia University has relaunched its student food pantry, with help from Kroger and Kraft Heinz.

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg will hold a coronavirus vaccine clinic Feb. 20 8 a.m.–1 p.m. to all veterans 65 and older.

West Virginia University has announced plans for in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the state’s second death of a correctional officer from coronavirus.