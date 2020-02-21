Stories of the Week: February 16 through February 22

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One person was injured in a shooting in Elkins that led to a lockdown at Davis Medical Center.

West Virginia State Police are trying to identify a person of interest in a series of mailbox thefts in Harrison County.

Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced this week its intention to permanently close.

West Virginia State Police arrested a woman in Preston County after an incident that killed a bicyclist.

Two men are accused of vandalizing a Fairmont church last weekend.