CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
A woman continues to seek answers in her brother’s homicide case more than four years after his death in Grafton.
The Salem Police Department has a new K-9 officer with an unusual background.
A famous rap artist is set to perform at the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia.
A Fairmont native made an appearance on the NBC show “Chicago Med” on Wednesday night.
North Marion High School will send nearly two dozen students to a theater conference in Kentucky at the beginning of March.