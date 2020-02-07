Stories of the Week: February 2 through February 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Sen. Joe Manchin announced ahead of a Senate vote that he would vote to convict President Trump on two articles of impeachment.

Six people in West Virginia are self-quarantining to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus.

A pothole on a bridge caused the shutdown of part of Interstate 68 east in Monongalia County.

A tree fell into a power line Friday, causing a road in Fairmont to be closed for several hours.

Winter weather and influenza caused many schools in north central West Virginia to be closed on Friday.