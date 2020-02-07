Stories of the Week: February 2 through February 8

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Sen. Joe Manchin announced ahead of a Senate vote that he would vote to convict President Trump on two articles of impeachment.

Six people in West Virginia are self-quarantining to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus.

A pothole on a bridge caused the shutdown of part of Interstate 68 east in Monongalia County.

A tree fell into a power line Friday, causing a road in Fairmont to be closed for several hours.

Winter weather and influenza caused many schools in north central West Virginia to be closed on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories