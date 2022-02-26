CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A building in Grafton collapsed on Monday, damaging vehicles and closing down a street.

More than two dozen projects across West Virginia are receiving funding to improve trails, biking and walking paths and sidewalks.

A low water crossing at Seneca Rocks will soon be replaced with a new bridge.

A renovation project at Blackwater Falls State Park has been completed, and the lodge and other facilities are reopening.

Four finalists have been named to become the next West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot.