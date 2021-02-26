Stories of the Week: February 21 through February 27

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Students in Harrison County will be heading back to the classroom five days a week beginning March 1.

A black-owned business in Fairmont is finding success feeding hungry customers.

A video shows an arrest that is the focus of a second civil rights lawsuit against police officers in Westover.

A former Harrison County magistrate pleaded guilty to embezzling money from a Clarksburg school.

A study shows that, on average, West Virginians consumed 780 standard size alcoholic drinks in 2020.