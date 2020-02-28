Stories of the Week: February 23 through February 29

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time the official time year round in the state.

Police arrested two men after a WVU student was killed Friday in a shooting incident.

City workers found the body of a man during routine manhole inspections in Farmington.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson died at the age of 101.

WVU Medicine received the highest rating for its work treating thoracic cancers.