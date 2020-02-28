Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Stories of the Week: February 23 through February 29

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time the official time year round in the state.

Police arrested two men after a WVU student was killed Friday in a shooting incident.

City workers found the body of a man during routine manhole inspections in Farmington.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson died at the age of 101.

WVU Medicine received the highest rating for its work treating thoracic cancers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories