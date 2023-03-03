CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Law enforcement arrested a Harrison County man in a Clarksburg drug bust.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office recovered human remains from the Cheat Lake area.

High winds led to the collapse of a building in Monongah.

Three school districts in north central West Virginia have launched electric school buses as part of a pilot program.

Bodies of water throughout the state were recently stocked with trout.