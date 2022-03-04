CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Philippi man was killed in an incident at a coal mine in McDowell County.

A Lewis County man is accused of beating his mother and killing her dog.

A Charleston law firm has filed a lawsuit against Suddenlink related to its phone, video and internet services in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order banning the sale of Russian-made liquor until further notice.

Member of Barbour County law enforcement are helping students lift weights as part of a program called Swole Patrol.