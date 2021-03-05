Stories of the Week: February 28 through March 6

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice said he’s “weakening” on his position against legalizing marijuana in the state.

A jury convicted a Harrison County man in the child abuse death of a five-year-old boy in 2020.

The West Virginia University School of Medicine is stating that a combination of a disposable surgical mask as an underlayer with a tightly-fitting fabric outer layer provides added protection from coronavirus.

Gov. Jim Justice has submitted a bill to the state legislature that would end the state’s personal income tax.

A Fairmont man is accused of abusing a boy who is on life support at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

