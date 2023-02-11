Multiple crews from Marion County and Harrison County fight a fire at the old Clarion Inn. WBOY image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a fire this week at a Marion County hotel.

The West Virginia Community Development Hub is seeking artists to create a public mural on the side of the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg.

An opening date has been announced for the new Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Clarksburg.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has filed lawsuits against three people, including former WVU football player Pat McAfee, over defamation accusations.

The West Virginia Black Bears announced that a Fairmont native and former Major League Baseball player will be the team’s new manager.