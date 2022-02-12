CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Three people are facing charges after a two-year-old child was hospitalized for fentanyl poisoning.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., said during an appearance on CNN that he is “not a Washington Democrat.”

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has fined Suddenlink more than $2 million for its poor quality of service.

Dominion Energy has announced that it is selling Hope Gas, Inc. for $690 million.

West Virginia University researchers are looking into a new type of roundabout that can be found in Europe.