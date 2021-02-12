Stories of the Week: February 7 through February 13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia’s state superintendent has waived the GPA requirement for extracurricular activities.

Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in the state of West Virginia.

Allegiant Air has announced new flights from the North Central West Virginia Airport to Destin, Fla. and Chicago.

The History Channel’s “American Pickers” is planning a visit to West Virginia in April.

Former Mountaineer men’s basketball player Da’Sean Butler has been fired as an assistant coach at Wheeling University.