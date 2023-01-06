CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A federal court has upheld a state law requiring athletes to participate in sports based on biological sex.

The Morgantown Ice Arena will shut down this spring for an improvement project that will keep the facility closed for more than a year.

A former professional baseball player from Preston County is selling a $3 million mansion located in Bridgeport.

The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia amputated the wing of a bald eagle that was found injured in Randolph County.

The WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital welcomed a set of twins as the first babies born in the new year.