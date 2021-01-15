Stories of the Week: January 10 through January 16

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Well-known Fairmont hot dog vendor Russell Yann has died.

Mannington’s fire chief died after being diagnosed with coronavirus and pneumonia.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey responded to accusations from the West Virginia NAACP of attempting to disenfranchise voters in other states via a lawsuit related to the 2020 presidential election.

WVU Medicine announced that 6,000 employees have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Two men died in a wrong-way vehicle collision early Sunday morning along I-79 in Lewis County.