Stories of the Week: January 12 through January 18

Stories Of The Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Morgantown church is opening a homeless shelter as temperatures in the area drop this winter.

State lawmakers have invited Frederick County, Virginia to join West Virginia.

A driver shortage has led to canceled bus runs for Barbour County Schools.

State troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in burglaries in Barbour County.

A former state senator has announced he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

