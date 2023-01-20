CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

More than 100 cameras are being installed along roads in Bridgeport to aid police, mainly in vehicle accident investigations.

A non-profit organization posted a reward for information about the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph County that led to the partial amputation of the bird’s wing.

Glenville State University is partnering with Marshall University to expand its course offerings.

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon will soon reopen under a new name, The Donut Spot.

A new Asian buffet restaurant has opened for business in Monongalia County.