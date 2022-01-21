Stories of the Week: January 16 through January 22

Pfc. Zach Riffle (Photo courtesy of MCCS Recruit Photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; from the DVIDS.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Marine from Preston County was killed Wednesday in an incident near Camp Lejeune.

The owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Harrison County died this week.

A Ritchie County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after law enforcement found 12 dead animals and dozens of mistreated animals.

WVU Medicine has released the new deadline for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

West Virginia University said it is “strongly” recommending fans wear masks to all remaining home games this season for the men’s basketball team.