Stories of the Week: January 17 through January 23

Stories Of The Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect in Elkins Thursday evening during a SWAT operation.

West Virginia has officially lowered the coronavirus vaccination age to 65.

WVU Medicine has established a “megahub” to expand coronavirus vaccine distribution.

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday on Grafton Road in Morgantown.

A new Kroger location has officially opened for business on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

