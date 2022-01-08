Stories of the Week: January 2 through January 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One person was killed and several more were injured in a vehicle accident in Lewis County.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Marion County after a fatal overdose at a hotel.

Remains discovered in Fairmont are thought by police to belong to a woman who went missing in October 2020.

West Virginia officials have asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for certain people.

North Central West Virginia Airport will begin charging for parking this coming summer.