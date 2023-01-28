CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One person was killed in a fire at a house in Shinnston.

A Lewis County mother has admitted to stabbing a three-month-old child to death.

A judge sentenced a woman for her role in the death of a four-year-old boy in Marion County.

Morgantown High School senior Irene Riggs was named the Gatorade National Girls’ Cross Country Player of the Year.

A Buckhannon-Upshur High School senior was selected to compete in the Lucas Oil Scholarship Shootout in Florida.