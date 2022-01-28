Stories of the Week: January 23 through January 29

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
The body of a fallen Marine from Preston County was escorted home on Thursday night.
Gov. Jim Justice used his pet, Babydog, to deliver a message to Bette Midler following disparaging comments she made about West Virginia.
The West Virginia Legislature is considering a bill that would provide training for teachers and students on the subjects of eating disorders and self-harm.
West Virginia University has announced that it is extending a mask requirement on campus until the end of February.
A Harrison County restaurant has announced that it will close permanently.