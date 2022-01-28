Stories of the Week: January 23 through January 29

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog’s rear end as a message to people who doubted the state at the end of his State of the State speech in the House chambers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Charleston, West Virginia. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The body of a fallen Marine from Preston County was escorted home on Thursday night.

Gov. Jim Justice used his pet, Babydog, to deliver a message to Bette Midler following disparaging comments she made about West Virginia.

The West Virginia Legislature is considering a bill that would provide training for teachers and students on the subjects of eating disorders and self-harm.

West Virginia University has announced that it is extending a mask requirement on campus until the end of February.

A Harrison County restaurant has announced that it will close permanently.

